2 injured, 1 child killed in crash near McLean Thursday morning

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have been hospitalized and one person has died after a crash near McLean Thursday morning.
Around 9:35 a.m., 37-year-old Connie Lerma of Pampa was driving a minivan south on SH 273.
For unknown reasons, DPS officials say Lerma veered off the roadway into the barrow ditch. She then over-corrected the steering to try to get back onto the roadway and lost control of the minivan.
The minivan rolled over multiple times, and one of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle.
An 11-year-old child died on the scene.
A 12-year-old child was taken to the Pampa Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Lerma was also taken to the Pampa Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
