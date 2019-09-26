Flavors of Amarillo Mariachi Festival returns to the Amarillo Civic Center this October

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce invites you to come to pay tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month with fun, food and music.
The festival will return to the Amarillo Civic Center on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Restaurants and businesses are invited to present a taste of traditional music, food, art, products and services that create a “melting pot” of diverse cultures and influences.
There will be live performances from Mariachi Los Matadores de Texas Tech and La Sombra de Vicente Fernandez.
All proceeds will go towards Internship programs and scholarship programs.
Tickets can be purchased at Amigos, Market Street or any United Supermarket in Amarillo and Hereford.
