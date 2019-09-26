99 days 99 ways campaign aims to show positive messages about Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tuesday, a billboard was put up along Interstate 40, and anonymous cakes were sent to local media, both only with the website 99days99ways.com on them.
Alex Fairly is the CEO of the Fairly Group, whose building used to have a beautiful view of west Amarillo, until a billboard was put up out of nowhere.
“We decided we would try and make something good out of it. So we rented it for a year and decided we would put on the billboard something we would like to be looking at out the window,” said Fairly.
From ideas of putting pictures of beaches and the Amarillo skyline on the billboard, Fairly and his marketing team came up with the idea to start the campaign “99days99ways."
99 is the number of days left in the year from September 24th on, the day the campaign was launched.
“We think people responded well to positive messages. With all that’s going on with the baseball team now and the ballpark and the vet school, all those unique things happening around the panhandle, we just thought this is a great way for people to brag about our city. This is 99 reasons why we love Amarillo. And we’re not going to stop it at 99, we hope we get a thousand positive responses.” said Randall Whalin, the marketing officer at the Fairly Group.
The campaign launched on Tuesday when the billboard outside the Fairly Group’s offices went up and many anonymous cakes were sent out to local media, leaving everyone wondering and posting, “Who is behind this?”
“We don’t really want it to be about us to start with. It’s about the community of Amarillo, and how to engage everyone, the media, businesses, residents, to the things that just make this a great city,” said Whalin.
While this campaign goes through the end of the year, The Fairly Group has some ideas of how to continue it into the new year still using the billboard.
“We’re going to take the rest of the year to let people go online and let people say these are things I love about Amarillo. There’s been a lot of great comments made already. Then, into next year through the year, we’ve rented the billboard, we’re going to find creative ways to present all those things and put them back up there,” said Fairly.
To add your comment on why Amarillo is special to you, head to 99days99ways.com.
