Community comes together to honor first responders fallen from suicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department and Northwest Texas Hospital Pavilion came together today to honor first responders lost by suicide.
The Tascosa Junior ROTC led a flag raising ceremony followed by a moment of silence.
The event aims to bring awareness to the mental health challenges first responders may face.
Amarillo Sergeant Jason Riddlespurger says the stigma around mental health is the biggest barrier when it comes to treatment.
“The bad thing is, is that it’s not talked about enough. It’s something that’s in the back of locker rooms, that it’s not brought out where people feel comfortable talking about,” said Sgt. Riddlespurger. “So, we want in this day and age, mental health services that are out there for people in general and also for first responders, it’s available. We need to make that readily known to everybody.”
First responders who are struggling with mental illness can receive confidential assistance through the City of Amarillo.
Foundation 1023 is also available to support first responders who may be experiencing PTSD, illness, loss or stressful life events.
The Northwest Texas Hospital Pavilion also provides services for members of the military and first responders through an inpatient program.
