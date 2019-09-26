APD would like to invite you to honor fallen first responders tomorrow morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department Crisis Intervention Team would like to invite residents to attend a ceremony to honor first responders who have been lost to suicide.
The event will start tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. at the flagpole in front of the Eastside parking lot of the Pavilion at 1501 S Coulter.
The Tascosa High School NJROTC will lead the ceremony with raising the American flag and observe a moment of silence for all fallen first responders.
