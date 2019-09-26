APD would like to invite you to honor fallen first responders tomorrow morning

(Source: kfda)
By Richard Bullard | September 25, 2019 at 8:18 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 8:18 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department Crisis Intervention Team would like to invite residents to attend a ceremony to honor first responders who have been lost to suicide.

The event will start tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. at the flagpole in front of the Eastside parking lot of the Pavilion at 1501 S Coulter.

The Tascosa High School NJROTC will lead the ceremony with raising the American flag and observe a moment of silence for all fallen first responders.

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

