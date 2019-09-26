APD is looking for volunteers to host National Night Out

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is seeking volunteers to help with annual National Night Out.
Amarillo celebrates National Night Out on Tuesday, October 1st from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at various locations throughout the city.
The National Night Out is a nationally hosted program through the National Association of Town Watch and is a benefit to all neighborhood watch programs.
This is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer and better places to live.
The event is a free, family-friendly and will allow residents to meet members of local law enforcement and participate in a community-driven Q&A session with APD’s Chief of Police, Ed Drain.
There will also be opportunities for ID kits and badges for kids, entertainment, music and food.
If you wish to volunteers or to help host the event, please contact the Amarillo Police Department Crime Prevention Unit at 806-378-4257.
Amarillo Event locations are as follows:
- 6208 Yale Windsor II
- 1501 SW 58th Ave Phesant Run/Foxridge
- 15th and Bowie at the park - Bivins
- 1400 Block of South Hughes
- Enclave Apartments
- 3700 SW 45th at French Realtors
- 5203 S Miliam St
- 1344 SE 10th Power Church
- 4927 Shawnee Western Plateau Park
- Colonies at Clock Tower
- 1300 Evergreen Eastridge Baptist Church
- 7111 Vinewood Dr
- 3452 Gladstone
- Warford Center
- Stone Canyon Apartments 6208 Ventura
- 6300 Blk of Mosely
- 209 S Austin St
