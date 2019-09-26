Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management to host Prep Expo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management will host a Prep Expo to educate the public on how to be prepared during emergency situations.
The Prep Expo will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall.
The event will include giveaways, prizes and tips on how to be prepared during emergency situations.
There will also be a kids’ section where children IDs will be made for free, and children can view police, fire and EMS vehicles.
While supplies last, kids will receive an Amarillo Area OEM Junior Member hat.
The event is free and open to the public.
