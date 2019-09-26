Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument hosting Flintfest 2019 this weekend

The Alibates Theater will host several lessons throughout the event. At 11:00 a.m., you can learn about “Nature’s Medicine Cabinet and Grocery Store.” At 1:00 p.m., you can learn about “Ancient Peoples” who lived in the Texas Panhandle 13,000 years ago. At 2:00 p.m., you can learn about the “Native American Flute” and the history and art of flute building.