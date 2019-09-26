Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument hosting Flintfest 2019 this weekend

FRITCH, Texas (KFDA) - The Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument will host Flintfest 2019 on Saturday, September 28.
From 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., you can join in on the celebration of Alibates Flint and its history in the Texas Panhandle.
The featured Alibate Flint Quarries Tour will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The tours are free, but you are asked to call (806) 857-6680 to sign up.
From 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., you can join a National Parks Service Ranger and learn how the Native Americans used prehistoric weapons in the Texas Panhandle.
Throughout the day, you will be able to listen to stories about Native American culture inside a tipi, observe Flintnapping demonstrations, participate in hide painting and potter y making, and learn about the art of Native American flute playing.
From 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., you can participate in natural earth painting.
The Alibates Theater will host several lessons throughout the event. At 11:00 a.m., you can learn about “Nature’s Medicine Cabinet and Grocery Store.” At 1:00 p.m., you can learn about “Ancient Peoples” who lived in the Texas Panhandle 13,000 years ago. At 2:00 p.m., you can learn about the “Native American Flute” and the history and art of flute building.
To make reservations for the event, call Alibate Flint Quarries at (806) 857-6680.
