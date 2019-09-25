You are invited for music and fun at tomorrow’s Sunset and Songwriters event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Residents are invited to attend a unique Sunset and Songwriters celebrating the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center.
The grand opening takes place tomorrow, Sept. 26, at 6:00 p.m. at the new education pavilion.
The celebration will include live music by special guest The DustJackets, The Earthlings and Mike Fuller.
The event will provide hamburgers, and hotdogs and attendees are asked to bring a side as well as BYOB.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on their Facebook.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.