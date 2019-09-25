Toot’n Totum using Xcel Energy LED rebate program to save energy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Toot’n Totum is using Xcel Energy’s LED rebate program to provide customers with better light while saving energy and money.
There are more than 70 Toot’n Totum locations in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle, and select stores now feature LED lighting.
Xcel Energy’s LED rebate program allows large businesses to switch to this energy-saving light source.
“LED lighting uses 70 to 90 percent less energy to make light that’s sharper and easier on the eyes than any other technology, and the bulbs last up to 15 times longer than conventional bills,” said Bryan Whitson, the Xcel Energ product portfolio manager in Amarillo. “Our rebate program allows large customers such as Toot’n Totum to switch to this superior light source in a cost-effective way, and then save on their monthly bills going forward.”
Businesses who decide to participate in the rebate program consult with an Xcel Energy-approved light vendor. The light vendor then estimates the energy savings of the LED lights, and Xcel Energy issues a rebate check to the business based on the estimated savings.
31 of Toot’n Totum’s stores have now switched to LED lighting since last year. So far, the new lighting is saving enough energy to power around 130 homes.
“The new LEDs last longer and are brighter than the older types of lighting, so our guests feel safer and more at east in our stores," said Zach Brown, the maintenance manager at Toot’n Totum. “And we save on every bill - it’s a win-win.”
Toot’n Totum will continue switching out its light sources until every store is 100 percent LED.
