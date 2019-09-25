Toot’n Totum using Xcel Energy LED rebate program to save energy

“LED lighting uses 70 to 90 percent less energy to make light that’s sharper and easier on the eyes than any other technology, and the bulbs last up to 15 times longer than conventional bills,” said Bryan Whitson, the Xcel Energ product portfolio manager in Amarillo. “Our rebate program allows large customers such as Toot’n Totum to switch to this superior light source in a cost-effective way, and then save on their monthly bills going forward.”