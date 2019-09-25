‘Stop the Bleed’ campaign reaches goal of installing kits in every AISD school

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Stop the Bleed campaign has reached its goal of installing kits in every school in AISD.
The campaign is a partnership between the Amarillo Fire Department, Amarillo Medical Service, Amarillo Police Department, Randall County Fire Department, Potter County Fire Department and Canyon Fire Department.
The agencies installed kits in each of the school, as well as trained staff members to use the kits.
The program focuses on training for simple, life-saving techniques in the event of any life-threatening bleeding. While the program was initiated in the wake of an active shooter event, the techniques are useful for any situation that may result in significant bleeding.
There are also Bleeding Control Kits, which have been provided to every AISD and CISD school. The kits contain equipment to assist with the control of serious bleeding.
Now, the Amarillo Fire Department is working to complete installing Stop the Bleed kits in all of the CISD campuses.
