Replacement for Thompson Park Pool is Official

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many Amarillo residents feel restored happiness in knowing a replacement for the Thompson Park Pool was officially approved during today’s City Council meeting.
The community has wanted a replacement for the Thompson Park Pool for a very long time, so city officials are currently in the process of making sure the new pool meets all of the needs of Amarillo residents as soon as possible.
The next step after receiving the City Council’s blessing is to begin the design process for the aquatic center immediately.
Plans for the design on the replacement pool will run through August of next year.
Construction will then follow, and the pool will look to open on Memorial Day of 2021 officially.
“We know that the community has wanted this pool replaced for a long time, so we are in the process of trying to start the design work, so the replacement pool meets the needs of the community.”, mentions the Director of Parks and Recreation, Michael Kashuba.
City officials tried to plead with the Director of Parks and Recreation to set an earlier grand opening date knowing so many people are looking forward to this aquatic center, but it was determined to meet every need of the new Thompson Park Pool successfully, Memorial Day in 2021 was the earliest they could do.
