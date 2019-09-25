Man wanted on aggravated assault, kidnapping terrorize charges out of Randall County

By Vanessa Garcia | September 25, 2019 at 10:02 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 10:02 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities in Amarillo are searching for a man who is wanted on aggravated assault and kidnapping terrorize charges.

According to Randall County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Edward Ray Palacios is facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping terrorize.

Palacios weighs 193 pounds, is five-foot-nine inches and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know of this man’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you can receive a cash reward.

