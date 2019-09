We are starting off in the 50′s, 60′s, and 70′s again this morning. Skies are clear this morning and will stay mostly sunny throughout the day. Today will be the hottest day of the week with highs warming into the low 90′s to mid 90′s. We stay in the mid to upper 80′s through the end of the week and through the weekend. Rain chances return Thursday evening and this weekend.