Hope Lives Here hosting fundraiser to honor veterans and service dogs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hope Lives Here will be hosting a fundraiser dinner and gala to honor veterans and their service dogs.
The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
The gala will be a celebration of veterans and their service dogs that residents are invited to attend.
The event will include cocktails, dinner, veteran/service dogs and special guest speaker Johnny “Joey” Jones.
You can purchase a single ticket for $75, a couple’s ticket for $135 and a liberty sponsorship for $500.
