DPS seizes $125,000 worth of marijuana in traffic stop near Vega

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal drug charges after a traffic stop last week resulted in the seizure of 104 pounds of marijuana.
Around 1:18 p.m. on Sept. 17, a DPS trooper stopped a 2008 truck on a traffic violation traveling east on I-40 near Vega.
According to DPS, after the K-9 unit arrived on the scene, troopers discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside duffel bags in the covered truck bed.
The driver, identified as 44-year-old Arthur Rook from Hawaii, was arrested and charged for felony possession of marijuana.
Rook was transported and booked into Oldham County Jail. The drugs were being transported from Idaho to an unknown location.
The investigation on this case is still ongoing.
