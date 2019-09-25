Breaking The Ice: Blue line to blue line with Coach Russo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Bulls finished 2018-19 with a 46-8 regular-season record, with three overtime losses and three shootout losses. However, they weren’t able to go as far in the playoffs as they had hoped to do.
This year, coach Rocky Russo is ready to take the next step. They have plenty of depth, and are even on the verge of trading one of their three goalies to another NAHL team in the league to try and acquire a couple of draft picks, Russo told media Tuesday morning.
With a final roster coming in the next couple of days, the Bulls feel ready for their first test of the year when they host the Shreveport Mudbugs Friday and Saturday. Even though this Mudbug team finished in the middle of the pack in 2018, putting up 28 wins, while losing 22 games in regulation time, Russo still thinks the team needs to prepare as if this was any other championship-caliber team.
The Bulls put up the second top goal differential in the league last year, with 127, scoring 263 goals, while only allowing 136. The only team to have a higher goal differential out of the 24 total units in the league was the Aberdeen Wings which had a 131 goal differential.
The Bulls face off against the Shreveport Mudbugs Friday night at 7:05, and then Saturday night at the same time before hitting the road to battle the Topeka Pilots.
