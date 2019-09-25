Area non-profits work to recover from lack of volunteers in summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As summer has ended and fall has begun, many local non-profits are working to recover from a lack of volunteers and donations.
Having a consistent crew of volunteers has become more of a challenge as the need for help in the Amarillo community grows, and reports show that it isn’t going away.
Even across the country, fewer people have been volunteering over the past few years.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the percent of the United States population who volunteer declined from 25.4 percent in 2013 to 24.9 percent in 2015. The report also shows the number of volunteers is decreasing from year to year.
The report shows the age groups of 33 to 44 and 45 to 54 are most likely to volunteer. The rates were lowest among those aged 20 to 24.
“Times are changing, and non-profits are seeing that," said High Plains Food Bank Communication and Marketing Manager Tina Brohlin. "Not only are we needing to find new ways to engage people in donating money to our missions, we need the hands-on help as well to get engaged in our missions to help us all accomplish the work that we’re doing.”
Brohlin said volunteers provide critical support when it comes to helping non-profits such as the High Plains Food Bank.
“If we didn’t have the volunteers and the support of volunteers throughout the year, we simply could not do what we do right now," said Brohlin. "The staff of non-profits here in town, we’re very limited. We’re usually running on a skeleton crew and working diligently on what we have and we couldn’t do it without volunteer support.”
In 2018, the High Plains Food Bank volunteers provided over 50,000 hours of labor, which is equivalent to almost half a million dollars.
The lack of help and volunteers this summer could hurt that number for this year.
