Amarillo woman fighting for her life after dog attack

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman is fighting for her life after she was attacked by a dog just a few days ago.
On Monday, the neighbor’s dog broke through the fence and attacked Glenda Cates and her dog.
She is recovering from surgery for her broken wrist and receiving skin graphs for her arm.
Due to her religion, she cannot receive a blood transfusion. She is currently in critical condition.
Kelly Cates, Glenda’s daughter, says she is thankful to the neighbors who saved her mom’s life.
“Just to say that I’m very thankful that my neighbors saved my mom’s life. And I don’t know what I would have done, it’s just very stressful,” said Cates.
The family’s dog was also injured in the attack and will have medical bills as well.
The family is asking the community for help as they cannot afford all the unexpected medical expenses the attack has caused.
Sarah Neely, the granddaughter of Glenda Cates, created a GoFundMe to help raise money for the expenses. If you would like to donate, you can do so here.
The dog involved in the attack is currently in quarantine at the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare facility.
The investigation of the incident is ongoing.
