Amarillo 911 dispatch receives average of 50 false or accidental calls daily

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo 911 dispatch center is seeing an increase in false and accidental 911 calls.
Dispatch receives around 400 calls per day. Out of those calls, anywhere from 30 to 130 of them will be false calls.
“It does take up a lot of valuable time because we do have other 911′s that come in that are actually 911 calls. Every call that comes in, if it is a 911 has to be called back to make sure there isn’t an actual emergency, and that does take up valuable time from the day,” said Emily Bailey with Amarillo 911 dispatch.
Because there are limited resources, these false or accidental calls take time away from emergencies.
“We have limited resources. We have limited resources in the call center, the fire department has limited resources, police department has limited resources, ambulances have limited resources,” said Jeremy Hill with the Amarillo Fire Department. “So any time we take those resources away for an accident or an accidental call or false calls, that takes resources away from where they truly need to be.”
Sometimes, the accidental calls come from children playing with phones and dialing 911.
“What people don’t realize is the playing with the phone,” said Bailey. “Kids playing with phones, and if it does turn on, it can call emergency services.”
Officials advise residents to stay on the line and let operators know you did not mean to call them instead of just hanging up.
“If you do call 911, please do not hang up. Stay on the line, go ahead and visit with our operators,” said Hill. “We’re not going to send you a ticket in the mail, we’re going to visit with you, make sure you’re okay. That’s our priority, your safety.”
