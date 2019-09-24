AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to Family Days at the Kwahadi Museum this fall.
Family Days will be held Saturdays, September 26 through October 5 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Admission is free, and the event will take place at the Kwahadi Museum located on the north side of I-40 at 9151 I-40 E.
Area youth, ages between 11 to 15 during this school are year, are invited to the upcoming Winter Night Shows.
Families are invited to visit a rehearsal from 2:30 until 4:00 on Sunday afternoons to see the cast training for the show.
Everyone is welcome to come to the museum to explore the art and exhibits and to enjoy the performance.
