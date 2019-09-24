West Texas Provisions Inc. executives plead guilty to conspiracy charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two executives at an Amarillo mean processing plant pleaded guilty to selling tainted meat to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
According to a news release, the president of West Texas Provisions, Inc., 49-year-old Jeffery Neal Smith, and operations manager of the company, 43-year-old Derrick Martinez, pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges this afternoon.
They admitted to selling more than 775,000 pounds of uninspected, misbranded or adulterated meat to 32 prison institutions in 18 states.
The company processed whole cow hearts, which are not permitted in ground beef products, and labeled it ground beef.
Court records say the company kept the whole hearts offsite until inspectors left, then processed the hearts on nights and weekends.
The men admitted to keeping the lights off inside the facility while processing the uninspected meat, hiding the meat in the freezer while inspectors were in the building and distracting inspectors from looking at the meat.
Smith and Martinez face up to five years in prison.
They will be sentenced at a later date.
