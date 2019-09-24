TxDOT seeks public’s input on new plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Transportation would like to hear the public’s comments and questions on it’s long-range transportation plan.
As a series of open houses, TXDOT will discuss parts of their developing Texas Transportation Plan.
Focusing on round two of the plan, TxDOT will seek your input on funding choices and how you would invest in improving TxDOT’s system performance.
Also new for round two is an interactive investment tool and a series of story maps on the Texas rural transportation system, emergency operations and the transportation modes that TxDOT plays a role in.
The open house will be on Tuesday, Oct. 1st from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the conference room at TxDOT Amarillo District building, located at 5715 Canyon Dr.
You can find the full Texas Transportation Plan and open house information, here.
