Suicide rates increase among Veterinarians

“So every day I try to get outside for a fresh air break, get off the phone, step away from my desk, drive around the block, get a drink. At the end of the day I like to get out of work on time, there’s always a stack of something to do at the end of the day, but being able to tell what can wait and what needs to be taken care of urgently are important decisions I make to try to have a good work-life balance,” said local Veterinarian, Beau Shilling.