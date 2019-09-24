Ronald McDonald House hosting Farewell to the House Community Garage Sale and Family Fun Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ronald McDonald House is hosting a Farewell to the House Community Garage Sale and Family Fun Day this weekend.
The event takes place Friday, September 27 and Saturday, 28.
On Friday, there will be a VIP Night from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. with early access to see and purchase all sale items, all for just a $5 donation.
The sale begins on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, games and a bounce house.
Beginning at 2:00 p.m., all sale items will be half price.
If you would like to reserve a room and sell your own items, you can do so for a $50 donation.
If your business would like to be an on-site vendor, you can reserve a vendor space for $40.
