Rolling Hills students learn about healthy foods through Jump with Jill

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Rolling Hills Elementary School students spent the day getting excited about healthy foods thanks to the Texas Department of Agriculture.
Jump with Jill is a free rock and roll nutrition show that was put together by Commissioner Sid Miller’s farm fresh initiative.
Students learn catchy songs to remind them to eat healthy and exercise.
“You can show your Texas pride by eating local fresh foods," said Jill from Jump with Jill. "So in the show, we showcased some of the best foods Texas had to offer. Like fruit, which we call natures candy, and superpower vegetables, which we are great for my skin, my hair, my muscles, my eyes, my bones. And dairy, we get our bones up and say, these are your bones you’ve got to work them out.”
The program has been around for about a decade. Kim Terry with the cafeteria staff at Rolling Hills has been signing up for the past three years, and this year was the first year Rolling Hills Elementary got to see the show.
“We’re excited because we could tell them day after day, in the cafeteria daily to choose a fruit and a vegetable, and eat healthy, but, this kind of program just reinforces that with music and they have fun, so we are hoping that they remember that,” said Terry.
The Rolling Hills staff want to capture the kids young and instill a healthy lifestyle for them now.
“Get their interest and get them excited about moving and eating healthy fruits and vegetables," said Terry. "We are hoping they can adopt that later on in life, and that it just continues with them throughout their whole life time.”
This year, Rolling Hills has partnered with a local organic farmer, so when they choose fruits or vegetables in the cafeteria, they typically get a sticker that says “I eat local.” They will also be learning how to garden this year.
“So they can see the whole process of growing harvesting and coming back and eating the food in the cafeteria,” said Terry.
Teachers were given materials to incorporate into their lesson plans and help keep kids healthy.
