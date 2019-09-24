Rolling Hills students learn about healthy foods through Jump with Jill

“You can show your Texas pride by eating local fresh foods," said Jill from Jump with Jill. "So in the show, we showcased some of the best foods Texas had to offer. Like fruit, which we call natures candy, and superpower vegetables, which we are great for my skin, my hair, my muscles, my eyes, my bones. And dairy, we get our bones up and say, these are your bones you’ve got to work them out.”