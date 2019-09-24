Hispanic Heritage Luncheon to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hispanic Heritage Luncheon is scheduled for next week, and you can purchase your tickets now.
The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 11:45 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Wesley Community Center located at 1615 S Roberts.
This fun event will be hosted by Los Barrios de Amarillo, Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
The speaker of the luncheon will be Dr. Elsa Diego-Medrano.
Individual tickets are only $25 or a table of eight for $200. Please call (806)-570-8644 for tickets today.
