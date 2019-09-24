GiRL Power event set for next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Girls and their mothers are invited to attend the annual GiRL Power event next week.
Girls, who are ages 10 to 14 years old, and their mothers will come together for this event on Tuesday, Oct. 8 form 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the regency room in the Amarillo Civic Center.
The GiRL Power event, put on by the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health, pushes for improving self-esteem, physical activity, nutrition, internet safety and communication.
The 2019 theme is known as “why be boring when you can be flamazing?” and will feature guest speaker Shauna Thornhill, a multiple award-winning optometrist and owner of Amarillo Vision and Specialists.
In 2006, Thornhill received the student research award from American Optometric Association’s Contact Lens and Cornea Section. She was also selected as Walmart’s District and Regional Doctor of the year from 2014 from 2017.
For the event, Candy Gibbs with the Hope + Choice Pregnancy Centers & Mentoring Programs will lead an internet safety breakout session.
Don Harrington Discovery Center’s Mandy Reid will conduct a science experiment and Amarillo Zumba Instructor Melina Campbell will lead an exercise and nutrition session.
Tickets are $5 and come with a t-shirt, door prizes, dinner, a chance to win a Nintendo Switch and photo opportunities. Tickets can be purchased here.
