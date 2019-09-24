Domestic Violence Coalition hosting Domestic Violence Summit this week

By Kaitlin Johnson | September 24, 2019 at 9:57 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 9:58 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Potter Randall Domestic Violence Coalition will host a Domestic Violence Summit this week.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, members of the faith-based community are invited to attend the event at the Amarillo College Polk Street Campus.

From 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., attendees will learn about common myths of domestic violence, what happens in arrest and prosecution, protective orders, what your church can do to help and participate in a panel discussion.

A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

You can register online here.

