Domestic Violence Coalition hosting Domestic Violence Summit this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Potter Randall Domestic Violence Coalition will host a Domestic Violence Summit this week.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, members of the faith-based community are invited to attend the event at the Amarillo College Polk Street Campus.
From 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., attendees will learn about common myths of domestic violence, what happens in arrest and prosecution, protective orders, what your church can do to help and participate in a panel discussion.
A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.
You can register online here.
