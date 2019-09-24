Canyon ISD opens Career and Technology Academy to the public

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Independent School District has its career and technology academy up and running.
This program has been in the works for over a year now with construction beginning in March of 2018. The funding for the academy came from the Canyon ISD bond for $196 million passed in December of 2018.
The academy opened its doors for the start of school on August 13th.
“It’s been an outstanding opening. The students who are already in those programs have absolutely loved the facilities that we have, compared to what we didn’t have in the past. We are also having students from our existing high schools come and tour so they get to feel and see exactly what’s happening at this facility and they’re in awe. Its a great beautiful facility great experience for our kids.” said Darryl Flusche, Superintend of Canyon ISD.
The academy is currently offering four career and technology programs including culinary arts, construction technology, health sciences and cosmetology with the fifth program of Cisco engineering on the way.
“There are about 150 students that have access to the building today. We expect that number will go to 300 to 350 students as it gets more familiar and more exposure comes to our students. The skill sets the kids are having are equipping them for exactly what they need in the industry in this are. We are excited to equip our kids with a pathway so they can fulfill their interest. And they’ll either have a method to make their living through this career or they’ll have a way they can afford and pay for college if they want to pursue higher education.” said Flusche.
The city is hopeful in what this academy will bring to the economy and future of Canyon
“This is just the way to diversify and include all kids and future careers a lot broader aspect in the technology area, and it means we provide a workforce too that’s able to do a lot more things and provide more things for our city,” said Mayor of Canyon, Gary Hinders.
“We sat down and developed with them a potential curriculum that would help develop the workforce of the future that would stay here in Amarillo,” said Michelle Reichert, chief operating officer of consolidated nuclear security at Pantex.
All around, Canyon ISD is pleased with how the academy has started off and for what is to come.
“We believe that one of the most important things to the quality of life and what draws people to the City of Canyon is the quality of education CISD brings. And to enhance it makes it that much better,” said Mayor Hinders.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.