Amarillo College STEM Lecture series to feature Texas Tech research scientist

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A research scientist from Texas Tech University will discuss the impact the swine industry has on the environment as part of Amarillo College’s STEM Lecture series.
Dr. Anoosh Rakhshandeh is an assistant professor of swine nutrition and health at Texas Tech. Dr. Rakhshandeh will speak at Amarillo College’s Washington Street Campus on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Ordway Hall.
The discussion is free and open to the public and starts at 11:45 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.