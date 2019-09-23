P.E.T.S. Clinic does more than 700 spays, neuters in two months since opening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The low-cost clinic on SW 6th Ave. has done more than 700 spays and neuters for pets across the region and they expect to have done 1,000 before the year ends.
Since opening in Mid-July, P.E.T.S. Clinic of Amarillo is continuing to help animals beyond just the Amarillo community.
“The people of the Texas Panhandle plus surrounding communities all the way up into Oklahoma to Tucumcari, south of Lubbock, we had a lady come from Midland,” said Clinic Manager Angie Shafer.
In just two months, the clinic has done 742 spays and neuters.
“This is over 700 surgeries that wouldn’t have happened otherwise,” said Licensed Veterinary Technician Hannah Manning. “We’ve had so many people come in and say they wanted to spay and neuter their pets, but they just couldn’t afford it. So now we’ve given them the option to do what’s best for their pet and best for their family.”
Right now, the clinic is booked until late November and early December for spays and neuters.
But they said wellness checks and shots are some of the most popular visits.
“The people of Amarillo and the surrounding communities really care for their animals and they want to do what’s right, they want to do the right thing,” said Shafer. “They want to get them their shots, their micro-chipping their rabies, people are getting to see the vet that have never been to the vet before. We have seen a lot of puppies coming in getting their booster shots that maybe never would have before.”
Shafer said they’re always accepting donations of supplies, raising money to continue services and always in need of volunteers.
They also have plans to fundraise for a laundry room, office space and a few other expansions.
“We’ll do Panhandle Gives, where we’re going to renovate the back, make our lobby a little bigger and make a yard outside for the dogs to go potty, our surgery dogs,” said Shafer.
During the week, the clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
They said the Saturday clinic every third Saturday of the month from noon to 4 p.m. is the busiest.
“Our Saturday clinic hours will change next month to be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well,” said Shafer. “And so our third Saturday in October will be our Saturday clinic. The only month we don’t do Saturday clinic is in December.”
She said she’s proud of the number of pets they’ve helped and believes it will have a trickle down effect in the community.
“We’ve started and with all the rescues helping and all the volunteers, we’re going to start seeing change in our community,” said Shafer.
