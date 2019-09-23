Oldham County traffic stop leads to meth bust

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal drug charges after a traffic stop last week resulted into a meth bust.
Around 9:55 a.m. on Sept. 18, a DPS trooper stopped a 2014 Chrysler for driving in the left lane when not passing, unauthorized tint of the vehicle and a missing license plate.
According to court records, the driver, Edward Chapa, refused a consent to search the motor vehicle and the K-9 unit was deployed. The K-9 unit later alerted officers of the presence of nine bundles of meth.
According to street value estimates, the meth was worth around $400,000.
Chapa told investigators that he had picked up the meth in Los Angeles, Ca. and was transporting it to Houston.
The investigation on this case is still ongoing.
