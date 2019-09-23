City of Canyon Commissioners Court meeting to consider city manager candidates

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Canyon Commissioners Court will meet this afternoon to consider candidates for the city manager position.
On Sept. 9, the City of Canyon announced the four finalists for the position, including two candidates from Canyon.
The city received 47 applications from candidates in 13 states, as well as Canada and Australia.
Former City Manager Randy Criswell announced his retirement in April, and Jon Behrens was named the interim city manager.
