Amarillo Police Department working to promote safety around railroads in the area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department will be participating in “Operation Clear Track” this week to promote safety around railroads across the Panhandle.
Federal statistics show that about every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train.
From now through Sept. 28, APD, the Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver will participate in the program.
The goal is to raise awareness and enforce state railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws.
During “Operation clear Track," APD officers will be station at targeted railroad grade crossing locations to issue citations or warnings to violators.
Officials will also disseminate railroad safety cars to motorists and pedestrians. The overall goal is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increased public awareness and enforcement.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.