Amarillo family begins to rebuild after truck crashes into home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo family begins to rebuild after the walls of their home came crashing down over the weekend.
The owner of that home says it’s by the grace of God that everyone is okay. The truck had driven into their daughter’s bedroom, but no one was inside the room at the time of the crash.
A neighbor says she saw the truck come barreling around the corner, hitting a car driven by a pregnant woman who was waiting at the stop sign.
The truck then came up the curve, barely missing a row of trees, and slammed directly into the house.
Another eyewitness, Brandon Kuhn, says he saw the driver hit one of the vehicles.
“Whenever he left Autozone, you could tell that his head was going down at the time, so we thought maybe there was something obviously wrong with him, but didn’t get much time to see him,” said Kuhn. “He hit the guy and took off pretty quick after that, so thankfully nobody got hurt because it was pretty bizarre, obviously, and it was scary because I had my two daughters with me.”
Police say the truck hit four other vehicles between 45th Avenue and Coulter Street before crashing into the home.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
