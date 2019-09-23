AEDC approves project aimed to generate food manufacturing jobs in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is one step closer to attracting a food manufacturer that could potentially employ up to 150 residents.
The Amarillo Economic Development board voted today to offer about $2 million in incentives to SSI Foods and Bovina Burger to make hamburger patties here.
The Amarillo City Council will have to approve the offer to move forward with the $42 million plant. If passed, the company will pay $10,000 over five years for each job created.
AEDC would give the companies 17 acres near the intersection of Folsom Road and Northeast 24th Avenue near the prison units east of Amarillo.
