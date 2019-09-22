Weather Outlook: More rain tonight

By Cameron Venable | September 21, 2019 at 7:22 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 7:22 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been a cloudy day with on & off rain showers.

Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect areas of rain & thunderstorms around.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Due to all the rain we’ve been getting lately, a Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Best chance of rain looks to exist across the Southern half of the area.

Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday looks a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Expect clouds during the morning then gradual clearing. Winds will be from the NW 10-15mph.

7-Day Forecast
