Weather Outlook: More rain tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been a cloudy day with on & off rain showers.
Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect areas of rain & thunderstorms around.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Due to all the rain we’ve been getting lately, a Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Best chance of rain looks to exist across the Southern half of the area.
Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 60s.
Sunday looks a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Expect clouds during the morning then gradual clearing. Winds will be from the NW 10-15mph.
