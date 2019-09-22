Volunteers help renovate Faith City Mission’s ‘Mission Ranch’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Faith City Mission’s Mission Ranch serves as a home for those who are in need of long term care and services.
“You’ve got men and women that are overcoming drug and alcohol addiction. And then we have another program called a REZ program, that’s for women and children that are trying to break cycles of homelessness,” said Faith City Mission’s Development Director Michael Meil. “So we bring them out here into more of kind of a greenhouse environment.”
But the property has also been around for a long time and is need of renovations.
They recently acquired a new chapel and are in the process of fundraising for other additions to the property.
“The main thing we’ve done so far is this building,” said Meil. “We had a donor generously help us with that, so this project is wrapping up. We’re in the very beginning stages of working on our dining room. Of course, we’re still raising the funds to do that.”
Right now, community volunteers have been helping renovate the aged homes and buildings.
Amarillo Fellowship was involved in various projects this Saturday.
“We’re doing a lot of projects out here, anywhere from scraping shutters, painting shutters, painting buildings, there’s some picnic tables that need to be refinished, that we’re sanding down and refinishing for them,” said Communications Pastor for Amarillo Fellowship Laura Andress. “We believe in what they’re doing. We partner with them in different aspects and different outreaches, but this is pretty awesome to come out here and be hands on.”
Faith City Missions still needs to raise about $5 million for renovations.
They're hoping to finish in the next 12 to 18 months to continue creating a safe community for men, women and children who are in need.
“When you can take them out of the environments that they’re used to being in and put them in this safe environment away from everything and really work and put that focus and energy with our counseling and our classes, we’re just seeing better results from that,” said Meil.
