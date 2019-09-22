Driver hits multiple vehicles, drives into house

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a car crash that happened Saturday afternoon on Andover Drive in the Greenways neighborhood.
Police say a man driving a truck southbound on Coulter from 45th Ave. hit multiple vehicles and continued to drive southbound.
The man turned west on Coulter onto Andover and struck another vehicle waiting to turn onto Coulter.
The suspect continued until he drove into a house in the 7300 of Andover.
The driver was taken to a local hospital.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.