Benton Duby: The next great football coach

Now unlike his teammates on the field, Duby doesn’t exactly have the same chance to earn a college scholarship to participate in football. Players get the chance to play on Saturdays all the time, but student-coaches are a whole different story. He has to get into his dream schools the old-fashioned way; with good grades and a little bit of luck. Duby knows that wherever he winds up though, joining the college football team’s coaching staff is a must, and he’ll do whatever it takes to get there.