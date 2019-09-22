Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Routine Maintenance:
Various lanes will be closed on Amarillo Boulevard and Port Lane for patching repairs.
The right lane of I-27 southbound will be closed at McCormick Road for mowing.
There will be various lane closures on the western and eastern portions of SL 335 – Soncy Road and Lakeside Drive – for booming of steep embankments that the other mowers cannot get.
Expect various right lane closures in both directions of I-27 from 26th Avenue to Georgia Street for erosion control.
On I-40 westbound, expect various lane and shoulder closures at the downtown interchange for erosion control.
I-40 westbound will be reduced to one lane at Paramount Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 25, for patching repairs.
Watch for crews making patching repairs on FM 591 in Potter County.
Overlay:
Overlaying of the southeastern quadrant of State Loop (SL) 335 will continue for at least two weeks, weather permitting. Expect various lane closures and short-term ramp closures along this 10-mile stretch of roadway with traffic reduced to one lane, guided by a pilot car. Motorists should expect delays during this final surface work.
Crews will continue to place hot mix and overlay on I-40 westbound from Adkisson Road to Hope Road.
Expect various lane closures on US 287 starting at 8.6 miles east of the Carson County line to one mile west of FM 2889 for mill and fill operations followed with overlay in both directions. The city of Claude is not included in the overlay area.
More:
The right two lanes of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Arthur Street to Ross Street from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 until 6 a.m. Thursday Sept. 26 to make corrections to the ride quality. If more than one night is required to perform this work, then only the right lane will be closed on the evening of Sept. 26.
VEGA: Expect daily left lane closures on I-40 in both directions, just east of Vega, while TxDOT’s contractor works to build detours in advance of a bridge deck replacement project.
CANYON: Expect right lane closures in both directions of SH 217 in Canyon from 23rd Street to Holman Lane to install curbs, ramps, and sidewalks.
TxDOT would like to remind drivers that all projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation, Amarillo District
