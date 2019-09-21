More Rain Tonight

It’s been a cloudy day with on & off rain showers. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect areas of rain & thunderstorms around. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Due to all the rain we’ve been getting lately, a Flood Watch is in effect until 7AM Sunday morning. Best chance of rain looks to exist across the Southern half of the area. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 60s.
Sunday looks a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect clouds during the morning then gradual clearing. Winds will be from the NW 10-15mph.