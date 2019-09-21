Medication Cabinet Cleanout to help save lives, animals & the environment

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you have any unused or expired medications, now is your chance to get rid of them.
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is hosting its 63rd medication Cleanout event.
“Right now, we have a high increase in suicide gestures, especially in our teens, and a lot of times this happens when they access our medicine cabinets. They have had a bad day at school, or something has happened with a friend, boyfriend, or girlfriend, and the medicine cabinet is easily accessible. So we don’t want medicines that have been sitting in there for years,” said TTUHSC Director of Medication Cleanout Program Jeanine Jaramillo-Stamets.
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Medication Clean-Out offers individuals and families a trouble-free and environmentally friendly way to rid their homes of unwanted prescriptions at a local drop-off site.
“The Medication Cleanout Program is designed to get the public to go through their homes, through their medication cabinets, drawers and locate any medication they are not using ant longer and to bring those to us, so we can properly dispose of those items,” said Jaramillo-Stamets.
The event will take place from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, where volunteers will walk up to your car and get the medications from you.
“We ask that people keep their medications in their original containers. We do have to separate what’s a narcotic versus non-narcotic,” said Jamarillo-Stamets.
Leftover drugs stored in home medicine cabinets can cause a lot of harm not only to people but animals and the environment.
“We are trying to prevent poisonings, also prevent medication abuse and protect the environment at the same time,” said Jarmaillo-Stamets.
“The importance of this is because people used to throw this down the drains, and it poisons the soil. It causes issues with our water and can get into food. It can get into cattle and chicken and can poison the earth,” said Amarillo Police Department Sergeant Carla Burr.
Since the event began in 2009, over 48,000 pounds of medications have been collected and disposed.
