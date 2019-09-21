Medication Cabinet Cleanout to help save lives, animals & the environment

“Right now, we have a high increase in suicide gestures, especially in our teens, and a lot of times this happens when they access our medicine cabinets. They have had a bad day at school, or something has happened with a friend, boyfriend, or girlfriend, and the medicine cabinet is easily accessible. So we don’t want medicines that have been sitting in there for years,” said TTUHSC Director of Medication Cleanout Program Jeanine Jaramillo-Stamets.