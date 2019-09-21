Honor Flight Special report: the Nation’s Capitol through the eyes of a POW

“I’ve still got it I made a knife out the shank of an old combat boot,” said Mckinney. “It took me longer to make the knife than it did to carve out the set. I found a stick about as long as a yardstick and about a half-inch wide and 3/4 inch thick. I marked it off to make sure I had enough wood to finish it. I got it all carved out and brought it home. I made a bag out of the shirttail of my shirt and brought it home. It laid in that bag for the better part of 50 years before I got it out.”