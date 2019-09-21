Honor Flight Special report: the Nation’s Capitol through the eyes of a POW

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tonight, at the end of a series of special reports, we introduce you to a Prisoner of War from this year’s Honor Flight as he describes his time in captivity and what this trip meant to him.
During this year's honor flight, it was difficult not to catch Dan McKinney with a smile on this face.
The trip brought back memories for many, but for World War II and Korean War Army Veteran, it was the camaraderie that made Washington worthwhile.
“The only memories that came back were watching a bunch of old men trying to act like kids and joking with each other and showing off,” said Mckinney.
He said his service during World War II was short-lived.
“I was just 18 years old, and we got over there early January of ’45, so I didn’t see any combat,” said Mckinney. “I was put in back up situations, and then when the war was over, I was kept busy processing the men that were coming back.”
He was discharged from the army in ’1947 and was later asked to join the inactive reserve. He was then asked to re-enlist in May of 1950.
“The Korean war started the next month, and I was called back in October of 50 and went to Fort Hood for about six weeks of conditioning,” said Mckinney. “Then we were sent overseas, and I joined my unit in January of 51 and was captured in April of 51."
McKinney said his company of about 200 men was wiped out on the night of April 20th.
“They went down to roughly I guessed less than 50, and I found out later that they said there were only 26 men left, and of that 13 of us were captured, so that left them with 13 men in the company and that was all there was to it,” said Mckinney.
As far as what happened while he was captured, he didn’t say. However, Mckinney did share that he made a chess set during that time-- a souvenir he still has today.
“I’ve still got it I made a knife out the shank of an old combat boot,” said Mckinney. “It took me longer to make the knife than it did to carve out the set. I found a stick about as long as a yardstick and about a half-inch wide and 3/4 inch thick. I marked it off to make sure I had enough wood to finish it. I got it all carved out and brought it home. I made a bag out of the shirttail of my shirt and brought it home. It laid in that bag for the better part of 50 years before I got it out.”
While touring the capital brings back memories of his service, good and bad, he reaffirmed his patriotism remains as strong as ever.
“Being captured changed my outlook,” said Mckinney. “It cemented my outlook, it’s always been that way, and this just affirmed that we’ve got the best country in the world. Even with the problems we have and the problems, we create there’s not another country in the world like it.”
