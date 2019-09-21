Former WBU Pioneer claims gold medal at World Wrestling Championships

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday morning, former Wayland Baptist wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock won the gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships.
While at Wayland, Mensah-Stock won two WCWA national championships (2015 and 2017).
With the quarterfinal victory, Mensah-Stock qualified the USA for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo for her weight class.
In a press release sent out by WBU Athletics, her former wrestling coach Aaron Meister couldn't be happier for his former student-athlete.
"Today is a very special day for Tamyra and Wayland's wrestling program. As a coach, one of the most gratifying things to see is for your athletes to succeed. To see one become the best in the world is what we dream about, so for that to happen is truly amazing," Meister said.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.