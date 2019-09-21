Clovis man found guilty of aggravated battery, faces up to 4 years in prison

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Clovis man has been found guilty of aggravated battery, a third degree felony, and battery on a household member.
It took a jury about an hour to decide on a guilty verdict.
Eleazar Armendariz, 26, attacked a man who was asleep in December 2018. Armendariz’s mother was also attacked while she was trying to stop the situation. The man who was attacked ended up with broken ribs, bruises and a perforated lung. Armendariz ran from the scene and was arrested a few days later by the Clovis Police Department.
Judge Matthew Chandler will determine a sentence after a 60-day diagnostic.
Armendariz faces up to four years in prison. Sentencing will be scheduled for late November or early December following the 60-day diagnostic.
