Clovis man found guilty of aggravated battery, faces up to 4 years in prison
Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Andrea Reeb, announced that Eleazar Armendariz, age 26, of Clovis, was found guilty on September 19, 2019 by a Curry County jury of Aggravated Battery, a third degree felony, and Battery on a Household Member, a misdemeanor. (Source: New Mexico District Attorney)
By Amber Stegall | September 20, 2019 at 12:22 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 3:35 PM

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A Clovis man has been found guilty of aggravated battery, a third degree felony, and battery on a household member.

It took a jury about an hour to decide on a guilty verdict.

Eleazar Armendariz, 26, attacked a man who was asleep in December 2018. Armendariz’s mother was also attacked while she was trying to stop the situation. The man who was attacked ended up with broken ribs, bruises and a perforated lung. Armendariz ran from the scene and was arrested a few days later by the Clovis Police Department.

Judge Matthew Chandler will determine a sentence after a 60-day diagnostic.

Armendariz faces up to four years in prison. Sentencing will be scheduled for late November or early December following the 60-day diagnostic.

