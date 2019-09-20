U.S. Postal Service will host job fair in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Postal Service in Amarillo is hosting a job fair from September 23rd until the 25th.
The fair will start at 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the 2301 South Ross location. Different types of positions are available.
During the job fairs, additional information will be available that will provide specific details about the positions open to attendees.
If residents are experienced or interested in automotive technology, the Postal Service is also accepting applications for Automotive Technicians.
Computers will be made available for potential applicants to submit their applications online and printed job application guides will also be available.
Attendees will need a current email address to complete the online application process successfully.
For residents who are unable to attend the job fair, or for more information of Postal Service positions are being posted here online. Local jobs and other areas across the state are being posted weekly.
