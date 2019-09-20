Street Toyota and Amarillo family donate $10,000 to Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Street Toyota and an Amarillo family donated $10,000 to the Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless.
From the sale of the first 2020 Launch Edition Toyota Supra and help from a local family, Street Toyota was able to donate $10,000 to the Interfaith Campaign for the Homeless.
A grant that matches contributions dollar-for-dollar makes the total amount $20,000.
The volunteer-run program provides basic needs, housing and case management for homeless individuals and families in the area.
