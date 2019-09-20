Road to be closed at ENMU starting today

By Vanessa Garcia | September 20, 2019 at 6:29 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 6:29 AM

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - A couple of streets and intersections will be closed in Portales starting today and lasting through this weekend as repairs are made to roads.

According to city officials in Portales, the intersection of Avenue K and W. University Drive at Eastern New Mexico University will be closed and will reopen on Monday, Sep. 23.

W. University Drive from Avenue I to Avenue J will also be closed today but is expected to reopen tomorrow afternoon.

